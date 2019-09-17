|
FLAVELL, Ivan Ernest. Passed away peacefully on the 13th September 2019 aged 89. Much loved husband of the late Daphne. Very much loved father and father in-law of Dianne and Pete, Dale and Shan. Loved Grandad of Aaron and Raechel, Lee and Amy, Tim and Neesha. And Olds Granddads to his 10 great grandchildren who he adored. Forever loved, Always missed, Never forgotten. A Service will be held at Te Aroha RSA, 6 Rewi Street,Te Aroha Thursday 19th September 2019 at 10:30 AM, Donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to Simply Cremations PO Box 13555,Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2019