EARLEY, Isobel Olive (Belle). Passed away on 15 October 2020, age 92. Most loved and adored wife of the late Cliff; gorgeous mother of Jill and Gary, and much-loved by their families; proud Nana of Angela and Gyuri, Lisa, Michaela and Kyle, and Melanie; great-grandmother of Damian, Samantha and Ella; and much-loved Aunt of Patricia. A service for Belle will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Rd Northcote on Friday 23 October, 2020 at 10.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2020