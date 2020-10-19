Home

Service
Friday, Oct. 23, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Romaleigh
31 Ocean View Rd
Northcote
View Map
Isobel Olive (Belle) EARLEY

Isobel Olive (Belle) EARLEY Notice
EARLEY, Isobel Olive (Belle). Passed away on 15 October 2020, age 92. Most loved and adored wife of the late Cliff; gorgeous mother of Jill and Gary, and much-loved by their families; proud Nana of Angela and Gyuri, Lisa, Michaela and Kyle, and Melanie; great-grandmother of Damian, Samantha and Ella; and much-loved Aunt of Patricia. A service for Belle will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Rd Northcote on Friday 23 October, 2020 at 10.30am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2020
