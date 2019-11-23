|
|
|
TATE, Isobel Muriel Rose "Belle" (nee O'Connor). Peacefully, at Waipuna Hospice on November 19th 2019, aged 82 years. Devoted wife of the late Leonard Geoffrey and loved mother of Sean and Verna, Richard and Lisa, Jacqueline Julian, and Tristan. Grandmother of Eloise and Albert Tate; Lee, Rhys and Hannah Julian. At Belle's wish, a private cremation has been held. Friends are invited to join the family for refreshments and a time of shared memories at Belle's home on Wednesday, November 27th between 11am-2pm. The family thank Hospice staff for their loving care and support. Bless you all. Memorial donations may be addressed to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2019