|
|
|
THORNTON, Isobel Lilian Merle. Born June 28, 1922. Passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020 at the age of 97 at Lexham Park, Katikati. Dearly loved wife of the late Sel and mother and mother in law of Colleen and Jerry and Eric and Alice. Loved Nan of Paul and Nicky, Lee and Simon, Kiri and Brian, Greg, Kelly and Kris. Great Nan of Raine, Blake, Sasha, Sophie, Eddie and Oskar. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Lexham Park and Lady Elizabeth Takanini for their wonderful care of Isobel. In accordance with Isobel's wishes a private cremation has been held. Any communication to Eric at [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020