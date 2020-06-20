Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Isobel THORNTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isobel Lilian Merle THORNTON

Add a Memory
Isobel Lilian Merle THORNTON Notice
THORNTON, Isobel Lilian Merle. Born June 28, 1922. Passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020 at the age of 97 at Lexham Park, Katikati. Dearly loved wife of the late Sel and mother and mother in law of Colleen and Jerry and Eric and Alice. Loved Nan of Paul and Nicky, Lee and Simon, Kiri and Brian, Greg, Kelly and Kris. Great Nan of Raine, Blake, Sasha, Sophie, Eddie and Oskar. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Lexham Park and Lady Elizabeth Takanini for their wonderful care of Isobel. In accordance with Isobel's wishes a private cremation has been held. Any communication to Eric at [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isobel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -