Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel
102 Kirkwood Street
Thames
Isobel Joyce (Hay) SMITH

Isobel Joyce (Hay) SMITH Notice
SMITH, Isobel Joyce (nee Hay). At Thames Hospital (after a short illness, with family at her side) on 28th November, 2019; aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Cherished Mum of Leslie and Glennis, Clive and Tina. Precious and loving Nana of Cheryl, Karl, Brett, Russell, Kylie and Nicole. Dearly loved Great-Nana of 4 great-grandchildren and all her extended family. A Celebration of Isobel's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Monday 2nd December 2019 at 1:00pm, followed by burial at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2019
