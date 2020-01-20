Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott Funeral Services
47 Hobson Ave
Auckland, Auckland
09-407 6367
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Scott Funeral Services
47 Hobson Ave
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Isobel JAGGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isobel Firth JAGGER


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Isobel Firth JAGGER Notice
JAGGER, Isobel Firth. 1947 - 2020. Passed away peacefully at home on 18 January 2020. Dearly loved and missed sister of Ann and sister-in-law of Bruce. Loved Obbles of Emma, Darren, Alisha, Ella and Luke, Andrew, Ben and Sam, Jen, Paul, Spencer and Zoe. A celebration of Isobel's life will be held at the Chapel of Scotts Funeral Services at 2:00pm on Wednesday 22 January 2020 prior to private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Isobel to Hospice Mid-Northland, P.O. Box 141, Kerikeri, 0245 would be appreciated. All communications to the Martin Family, P.O. Box 120, Paihia, 0200.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isobel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -