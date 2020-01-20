|
JAGGER, Isobel Firth. 1947 - 2020. Passed away peacefully at home on 18 January 2020. Dearly loved and missed sister of Ann and sister-in-law of Bruce. Loved Obbles of Emma, Darren, Alisha, Ella and Luke, Andrew, Ben and Sam, Jen, Paul, Spencer and Zoe. A celebration of Isobel's life will be held at the Chapel of Scotts Funeral Services at 2:00pm on Wednesday 22 January 2020 prior to private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Isobel to Hospice Mid-Northland, P.O. Box 141, Kerikeri, 0245 would be appreciated. All communications to the Martin Family, P.O. Box 120, Paihia, 0200.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020