HAYES, Islay Jean. Born 30 April 1937 Passed away peacefully in the early hours of 26 May 2020 aged 83 Loved wife of the late Kenneth (Ken) Hayes Loved mother and mother-in- law of Brendan and Shelly Hayes and Mary Jane Stenbeck and her husband Glen. Loving grandmother of Loukas and Ryan. Respected and loved by Baz Bloomfield who cared for Islay. She is truly at peace. A service for Islay will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden on Wednesday 3 June, at 1;30 pm. Communications C/o The Hayes family, PO Box 56 013 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020