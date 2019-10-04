|
|
|
ABEL, Isador Bernard (Bernie). Born October 10 1927 in Suva Fiji. Passed on October 02, 2019 peacefully in his sleep with family at his side, under the loving care of St Andrews Hospital Glendowie. Loved husband of Joyce, (deceased), dearly loved father of Jacqueline, Christopher (deceased) and Juelle. Very much loved grandfather, of Nichole, Justin, David (deceased), Rebecca, Joel, Selena, Navi and 12 great grandchildren. The funeral will be held at Purewa Cemetery Meadowbank, on Friday 04 October at 12 noon in the All Saints Chapel followed by the burial at Waikaraka Park Cemetery. All communications Ph 027 463 9229
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 4, 2019