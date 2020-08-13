|
BATEY, Isabella Simpson Stobo. Peacefully on Wednesday 12th August 2020, at Golden Pond Private Hospital, after a brief illness. Much loved mother and best friend of Carol and Stephen. Adored gran of Ashleigh, Nick, and Luke and Shontaye. Loved gran-gran of Aria, Jameson and Asher. Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend. A service for Isa will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Friday 14th August at 11am followed by a burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to EBOP Hospice, PO Box 275, Whakatane 3120 or maybe left at the service. Communications please to the Batey Family, C/- P O Box 2070, Whakatane, or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 13, 2020