HUTCHEON, Isabella Olive. (Ex Clan Commissioner of Clan Nicail). On 13 October 2020, peacefully at Kingswood Rest Home Morrinsville, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Shirley and Brian Scott, Ray and Arlene, Linda Bar?, Murray and Tracy, Heather and Ian Wallace, Judith and Eric Orr. Loved Grandma of Paul, Bethany, Fiona, Sarah, Emily, Samuel and Flynn. Loved Great Grandma of Riley, Reuben, Samuel, Brooke-Lynn, Liam and Emma. A service for Isabella will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Corner Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 17 October 2020 at 10.30am followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton. All communications to the Hutcheon family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 15, 2020