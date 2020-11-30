|
HOUCHEN, Isabella Graham (nee Neilson) . On 23rd November 2020, peacefully passed away at Wellington Hospital. A very special and beautiful person. Loving wife of Don. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Bevan and Larainne, Andrea and Mike, and Lisa-Marie. An amazing and treasured grandmother ("Lady") to Victoria, Aidan, Callum and Luke. Caring big sister to Rob. Special thanks to Dr Cammack, Catherine Barrow and the kind and caring staff in Ward 5 for their support and care. A private family service has been held for Isabella. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Wellington Zoo would be greatly appreciated. Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04 2936844
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2020