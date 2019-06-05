Home

HERON, Isabella Findlay (Isabel) (nee King). Born 23 October, 1938. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday 1 June, 2019 in her 81st year. Dearly loved wife of Max, loved mother of Paul and Sonja, Nadene and Grant, Michael and Kirsty and adored Nana of Emma, Max, Blake, Fyn, Louie, Dylan, Kyle and Jordan. A private family service will be held on Friday 7 June. And then a memorial will follow to celebrate Isabel's life at the Howick Club, 107 Botany Road, Howick from 2-4 pm where all are welcome.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 5 to June 6, 2019
