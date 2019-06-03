|
|
|
HERON, Isabella Findlay (Isabel) (nee King). Born 23 October, 1938. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday 1 June, 2019 in her 81st year. Dearly loved wife of Max, loved mother of Paul and Sonja, Nadene and Grant, Michael and Kirsty and adored nana of Emma, Max, Blake, Fyn, Louie, Dylan, Kyle and Jordan. A private family service will be held on Friday 7 June. This will be followed by a memorial to celebrate Isabel's life where all are welcome. Details to follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2019
