Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 16, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Isabella FARMER


1931 - 2020
Isabella FARMER Notice
FARMER, Isabella. 19 August 1931 - 13 November 2020. It is with a broken heart we advise that our mum, granny, mother-in-law, aunty and friend has passed away. Loving wife to the late Alec. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and Bozo and the late Anne. Much loved granny of Gina, Carla and Jed. Darling friend of Des. Loved aunty to her nieces and nephews. Find the softest pillow Lord to lay her head upon, and place a kiss on her cheek and tell her who it's from. A celebration of Isabella's life will be held in Willetts Funeral Services Chapel, 21 King Street, Whakatane, on Monday, 16 November 2020 at 3:00PM, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to NZ Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications to the Farmer family, C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane, 3159 or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2020
