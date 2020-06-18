|
BOURN, Isabella (Isabel). On June 15th peacefully at Middlemore Hospital, late of Longford Park Village, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Mary (UK), Judith and David, Barbara and Ron (both deceased), Bill and Lee, and Robin and Leslie (UK). Treasured Nana of Scott and Paula, Michael and Josie (UK), Vicki, Erin and Ivan, Luke, Michael and Julia, Alex and Louis, Connolly and Ben, Mark and Euan. Cherished Great- Grandmother of William, Bobby and Ana Isabella. A service will be held in the chapel at the Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoteoe on Saturday, 20 June 2020 at 1pm. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 18, 2020