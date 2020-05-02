|
OLLIVIER, Isabel Morton. Born December 4, 1949. Died peacefully on Anzac Day April 25, 2020, 8 months after a bicycle accident in Chandon, France, aged 70. Wife of Gilles Sainsaulieu and mother of Emily, sister and sister-in-law of Kim, Jenny, Chris, Prue and Paul. Isabel was a founding member and President of the France - New Zealand Association from 2000 to 2008. Much loved by all her nieces, nephews and friends in France and New Zealand.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020