MARSHALL, Isabel. At rest on 11 October, 2020 after a long hard fight, aged 68. Dearly beloved wife, best friend and shipmate to Leon. Much loved mother to Zita and Zane; adored nana to Luka, Evie and Finn. A celebration of Isabel's life will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Schnapper Rock, Auckland on Friday 16 October at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harbour Hospice North Shore, PO Box 331129, Takapuna, Auckland 0740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 13, 2020