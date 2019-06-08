Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabel FISK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabel June FISK

Notice Condolences

Isabel June FISK Notice
FISK, Isabel June. Sadly, Dr June Fisk passed away in the company of family members early on Thursday 30th May 2019, just short of her 93rd birthday. According to her wishes there was a private cremation. There will be a function celebrating her wonderful life beginning at 3pm on Saturday 15th June 2019, at the Cambridge Lyceum Club, 20 Dick Street, Cambridge. The family wishes to thank all those people in Cambridge who looked out for June in her later years. She treasured the love shown to her by so many and always counted her friendships and family as paramount. A life of service. She will be deeply missed.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.