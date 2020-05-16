Home

Tuesday, May 26, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Purewa cemetery
RILEY, Isabel Florence (Nana) (nee Jack). Born July 13, 1925. Passed away on May 11, 2020. Loving wife of the late Gordon Riley. Loving mother to Elizabeth and Geoffrey and mother in law to Colin and Ann. Loving Nana to Sarah, Samuel, Alexandra, Katherine, Aimee, Johnathan and Sophie and trusted friend to James. She passed away peacefully in her own home. She will be missed by all. Funeral 26th May 10am Purewa cemetery. Please RSVP to 02102252202.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020
