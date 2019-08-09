|
SCOTT, Isa Joan (Joan). Passed away peacefully on 7th August 2019 at Gisborne, surrounded by her family. In her 91st year. Much loved wife of the late William (Bill). Loved mother of Patricia and David (Gisborne) , Ann and Ian (Gisborne), the late Sue, Elizabeth and Peter (Hobart), Donna and Stephen (Auckland). Most treasured Grandma to her many grand and great grandchildren. A private family service will be held. Evans Funeral Services Ltd. FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 9, 2019