Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irma HOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma Madge (Morison) HOOD

Notice Condolences

Irma Madge (Morison) HOOD Notice
HOOD, Irma Madge (nee Morison). Born May 19, 1932. Passed away on May 16, 2019, loving wife of the late George Hood, married for 62 years. Loving Mother of Mervyn, Christine, Stephen, Richard, Julie, Lyndal and their Partners and Grandmother to 10 fantastic Grandchildren and 3 Great grandchildren. Sister of Noeline and the late, Max, Myra and Bruce. Passed peacefully surrounded by her family at home on Waiheke Island. Irma's family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the many people, friends and professionals on Waiheke who helped her on her final journey. Irma's final farewell will be held at the Ostend hall, Waiheke Island, 2pm Friday 17 May 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.