HOOD, Irma Madge (nee Morison). Born May 19, 1932. Passed away on May 16, 2019, loving wife of the late George Hood, married for 62 years. Loving Mother of Mervyn, Christine, Stephen, Richard, Julie, Lyndal and their Partners and Grandmother to 10 fantastic Grandchildren and 3 Great grandchildren. Sister of Noeline and the late, Max, Myra and Bruce. Passed peacefully surrounded by her family at home on Waiheke Island. Irma's family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the many people, friends and professionals on Waiheke who helped her on her final journey. Irma's final farewell will be held at the Ostend hall, Waiheke Island, 2pm Friday 17 May 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 17, 2019
