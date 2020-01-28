Home

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
Iris Pauline (Pauline) WOOD
WOOD, Iris Pauline (Pauline). Passed away peacefully at Peacehaven Rest Home on Friday 24 January 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lloyd. Much loved mum of Peter, Philip and Patsy, Robyn, Louise and Shane. Cherished Grandma to her 11 grandchildren and a Special Great Gandma to her 12 great grandchildren. Words are few, thoughts are deep, memories are forever, The Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 12.30 pm. The family wishes to thank the staff and medical team at Peacehaven Rest Home for their kindness and care for our mother. Any donations to Alzheimer's Foundation Society would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 28, 2020
