|
|
|
PERRETT, Iris May (Iris) (nee Holland). Born June 07, 1934. Passed away on August 30, 2020. Our big sister Iris has passed away after a strong battle with her illness. She was a very much loved Sister, Auntie, Great Auntie and friend to everyone. She will be greatly missed. We would like to send a huge thank you to the Dialysis Unit and all the nurses and doctors who looked after her at North Shore Hospital. They are marvelous people! She will now be with her Tommy having a laugh and a fish together. Much love from Wayne and Sue, Damien and Fiona, Aaron, Shayley, Jack, Lachlan and Scarlett and all in Melbourne, Australia. Funeral Saturday 5th September 2020 11 am at Faithfull Funeral Services,35 Red Beach Rd,Red Beach.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2020