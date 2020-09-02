Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Service
Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris PERRETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris May (nee Holland) (Iris) PERRETT


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Iris May (nee Holland) (Iris) PERRETT Notice
PERRETT, Iris May (Iris) (nee Holland). Born June 07, 1934. Passed away on August 30, 2020. Our big sister Iris has passed away after a strong battle with her illness. She was a very much loved Sister, Auntie, Great Auntie and friend to everyone. She will be greatly missed. We would like to send a huge thank you to the Dialysis Unit and all the nurses and doctors who looked after her at North Shore Hospital. They are marvelous people! She will now be with her Tommy having a laugh and a fish together. Much love from Wayne and Sue, Damien and Fiona, Aaron, Shayley, Jack, Lachlan and Scarlett and all in Melbourne, Australia. Funeral Saturday 5th September 2020 11 am at Faithfull Funeral Services,35 Red Beach Rd,Red Beach.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -