Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Purewa Cemetery
Lying in State
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
until 12pm
ANSIN, Iris Margaret Thetis (Ike). Passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her family, 1st March 2020 aged 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Frederick. Much loved mother of Gaye, Kerrie, Robert and Michael. Dearly loved grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother to her many grandchildren. I have fought the good fight I have finished the race I have kept the faith Ike will be laying in state at Tipene Funerals Onehunga until 12pm tomorrow - Wednesday. All are welcome to come and pay your respects. A funeral service will be held at the Purewa Cemetery on Wednesday 4th February 2020, 1pm in the All Souls Chapel followed by a private cremation. All communications please call the funeral home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
