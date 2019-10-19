Home

Iris Lorraine DICKINSON

Iris Lorraine DICKINSON Notice
DICKINSON, Iris Lorraine. Passed away peacefully at Ambridge Rose Villa in Pakuranga on Tuesday 15th October 2019. A beloved and very special Partner to Ewen Major and his family for 24 years. Dearly loved Mother (Mumsie) of Jan and husband Frank Doehler from Surrey UK and son Wayne. Very specially loved sister of Allan McInnarney and wife Karen and sister Raewyn and husband Graham Wheeler. Grandmother of Jimmy and Caitlyn. In lieu of a Funeral Service as requested by Iris, a Private cremation has taken place and a Private Family gathering is being held to celebrate the life of Iris. May she rest in peace Very special thanks from the family to all the nurses and staff at Ambridge Rose Villa who cared for Iris in the last few weeks. Communications to P O Box 251143 Pakuranga, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2019
