BRITTAIN, Iris Lord. Peacefully at Edmund Hillary Village Hospital on 5 August 2019, aged 92. Loving wife of the late Laurie. Loved father of Michael and Christopher, and father-in-law of Wendy. Grandmother of Clare, Great- Grandmother of Tama and loved friends of Justine, Emma, Wainui, Sam, Milo and Marcia. Special thanks to Edmund Hillary Hospital for their kindness and care. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: The Anglican Trust For Women And Children, PO Box 22363, Otahuhu. A service for Iris will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Saturday 10 August at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2019