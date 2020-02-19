|
WYATT, Iris Lilian. Died 16th February 2020, in her 93rd year. Dearly loved and loving wife of Des. Sister of Phylis, Lois and Carol. A very special mum of Phil and Maureen, Allan and Julie and Ross and Sue. Grandmother of Brett, Kristina, Lara, Briar, Josh, Shannon. Great grandmother of Riley, Ella, Imogen and Ryan. A service to be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Thursday, 20th February 2020 at 2.00pm. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020