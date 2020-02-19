Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris WYATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Lilian WYATT

Add a Memory
Iris Lilian WYATT Notice
WYATT, Iris Lilian. Died 16th February 2020, in her 93rd year. Dearly loved and loving wife of Des. Sister of Phylis, Lois and Carol. A very special mum of Phil and Maureen, Allan and Julie and Ross and Sue. Grandmother of Brett, Kristina, Lara, Briar, Josh, Shannon. Great grandmother of Riley, Ella, Imogen and Ryan. A service to be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Thursday, 20th February 2020 at 2.00pm. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -