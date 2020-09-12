Home

Iris Hazel Mary (Brennan) McGAVIN


1922 - 2020
Iris Hazel Mary (Brennan) McGAVIN Notice
McGAVIN, Iris Hazel Mary (nee Brennan). Born 4 July 1922. Died peacefully 8 September 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce. Devoted and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Colin and Maureen, Bev and Bill(deceased), Les and Antal (deceased), Kevin and Sue, Terry and Kathryn, Peter and Sally, Trish, Barbara and Mike Loved Nana of Sharon, Christine, Craig, Anthony, Jane, Victoria, John, Emily, Kate, Sam, Angela and Michelle. Loved Great Nana of Ellyn, Henry, Maya, Hine, Kaitlin, Alana, Lola, Evie, Ngaire, Emile, Marigold, Louis, George, Jake, Maggie, Archie, Tilly, Lottie, Stella, Toia, Shaydon, James, Rawiri and Stevie-Rae. Great Great Nana of Logan. A private family service has taken place. A gathering will be held at a later date, details will be advised. Croft Funeral Home Tel (04) 569-7072 Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020
