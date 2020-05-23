|
SCOTT, Iris Georgina (Sibley) (nee Dominikovich). Born 14th September 1928. On 20th May 2020 Burwood Hospital Christchurch and much loved mother of Suzanne, and Grant Brown, Marianne, and Hans Konlechner. Christine Margret. Mathew, and Amanda Sibley. Much loved grandmother of Rachelle, Jody Smith. Teresa, Joseph, Ester Konlechner. Claudia, Regan Sibley. Great grandmother of Tyler, Bella. Mea, Zamarleigh and Julian. Details finalised later. Expressions of Sympathy to 157 Reserve Road RD1 Amberley.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2020