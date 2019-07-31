|
|
|
BERRYMAN, Iris Eleanor (nee Boulton). WAAF W4505 Air Dept (Medical Records) #421216 Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on Sunday 28th July 2019; in her 96th year. Remembered for her strength of character, humility, wit, sense of the Universe and connection to nature - by those who knew her. Dearly loved wife of the late Douglas. Loved and treasured by all the family: daughters Robin, Brenda and Lynette: sons in law Eric (deceased) and Jack: grandchildren Rachel, Craig and Douglas, their partners Pete, Zoe and Stephanie: great grandchildren Charlie Mae, Griffin Wyatt and Ben Boulton. Nieces and nephews Dianne, Donald, Richard (deceased), Suzie and Vanessa and their families. Resting in peace now and flying on her favourite cumulous stratus clouds. A celebration of her wonderful life will be held at the Rowley Funerals Chapel, 16 Anne Street, Devonport, on Saturday 10th August, at 1.00pm. Iris would appreciate donations, in lieu of flowers, to St John New Zealand, Private Bag 14902, Panmure, Auckland 174. www.stjohn.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019