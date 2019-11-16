|
BROWN, Iris Dorothy. Born 17 April 1917. Passed away age 102. Loving wife to Robert for 64 years. Mother to June, Mother in law to Peter. Grandson's Andrew, his wife Julie and great grandchildren Kevin and Amy, Christine and Marcus and Hayley; Christopher, his wife Lee Anne and great grandchildren Ruth and Grace; Timothy and husband Vaughan. Dearest Mum, you were the most loving, understanding and forgiving Mum anyone could have. You loved, and were so proud of your grand and great grand children, and spoiled them rotten at every opportunity. In return you were so loved by them all, including all your extended family and friends. Such a very special lady. Reunited with Dad. Keep those angels in order Mum x With heartfelt thanks for the wonderful care Mum received from Dr Rhona Leveberg, Lifewise and Jervois Residential Care. A private funeral was held yesterday.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2019