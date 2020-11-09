|
|
|
THOMAS, Iris Doreen. On 6th November 2020. Peacefully at Waikato Hospital in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the Late Allan. Love mother of Garry and Tui (Deceased), Wendy and Chris Warmerdam, and Russell (deceased) and Sharon. Loved Grandmother of Geoffrey, Nathan, Shaun, Melanie, Angela, and Phillip. Loved Great-Grandmother of her great-grandchildren. Dearly loved Wife, Mother and a very special grandmother and great-grandmother. Resting peacefully. Iris's funeral service will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, Queen Street, Cambridge on Wednesday, the 11th of November 2020 at 1:00pm followed by the burial at The Leamington Public Cemetery. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Thomas Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2020