Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge
Queen Street
Cambridge
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Doreen THOMAS

Add a Memory
Iris Doreen THOMAS Notice
THOMAS, Iris Doreen. On 6th November 2020. Peacefully at Waikato Hospital in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the Late Allan. Love mother of Garry and Tui (Deceased), Wendy and Chris Warmerdam, and Russell (deceased) and Sharon. Loved Grandmother of Geoffrey, Nathan, Shaun, Melanie, Angela, and Phillip. Loved Great-Grandmother of her great-grandchildren. Dearly loved Wife, Mother and a very special grandmother and great-grandmother. Resting peacefully. Iris's funeral service will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, Queen Street, Cambridge on Wednesday, the 11th of November 2020 at 1:00pm followed by the burial at The Leamington Public Cemetery. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Thomas Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -