ARMSTRONG, Iris Adelaide Grace. Born April 26, 1928. Passed away peacefully September 27, 2019 at Harbour Hospice Hibiscus Coast. Much loved wife of Ken (deceased). Beloved mother of Lynne and Tony. Nana to Avril, Grace and James and Great Nana to Georgie. She will be dearly missed. Iris' family wish to thank the caring staff at Hospice Hibiscus Coast. A service to celebrate Iris' life will be held at the Hibiscus Coast Community RSA on Wednesday 2nd October at 10am. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice Hibiscus Coast.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2019