Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Irene May (Griffin) COLEMAN

Irene May (Griffin) COLEMAN Notice
COLEMAN, Irene May (nee Griffin). Peacefully passed away 6 November 2020, aged 87, surrounded by her loving family. Cherished wife of the late Lindsay, precious mother and mother-in-law to Debbie and Des, Rhonda and Paul, Jolene and Mark. Dearly loved nana to Brooke, Hayley, Jesse, Daniel, Alex, Campbell, Blake and Connor. Dear sister to Jacqui and the late Kathleen. Huge thanks to the caring and dedicated staff at Fairview Care. A service for Irene will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 13 November at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. You'll be missed and forever in our hearts.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 10, 2020
