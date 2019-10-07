|
|
|
CAMPBELL, Irene Maria. On 4 October 2019 peacefully at Liston Heights Care Home Taupo, aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Ron (Buddles), Mother of 4 children - Cheryl, Bruce, Debra and Craig. Mother-in-law of David and Robyn. Grandmother of 12 grandchildren and Great Grandmother of 16 great grandchildren. A service for Irene will be held at the Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, Morrinsville, on Friday, 11 October 2019 at 11am followed by burial at Piako Cemetery, Seales Road, Morrinsville. All communications to the Campbell family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019