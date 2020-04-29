Home

Irene Manson DULCIE

Irene Manson DULCIE Notice
DULCIE, Irene Manson. Passed away suddenly on Monday 27th April 2020. Loved wife of Thomas (deceased). Loved Mother of Peter & Jenny, Allan, Vicki, loved Grandmother of Dion (deceased) Cory (deceased) Hayden and Shantelle, Nathan, Cody, Zackary and Melany, and loved Great Grandmother of 7. You were a beautiful soul and will be missed beyond compare. We will love you forever Tributes to Dulcie may be left online at www.wabraham.co. nz/notices A Private service will be held on 1st May 2020 at 10.30am. Family and friends are invited to join us by webcast available at wabraham.co.nz/main- chapel.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
