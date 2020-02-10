|
PYLE, Irene Lyall (nee Millar). Born August 4, 1919. Passed away on February 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Syd Pyle. Wonderful mother and mother in-law of Shirley and Neil, Maree and John, Sam and Colleen. Precious grandma of 10 grandchildren and great grandma to 18 great grandchildren. A huge thank you for the love and care Irene received by the staff at Ranburn Rest Home Waipu. A celebration of a long life well lived will be held at Life Point Church, 300 One Tree Point Road, Wednesday 12th February at 12:30pm followed by a burial at 3:30pm Maunu Cemetery Whangarei.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 10, 2020