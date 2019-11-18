Home

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 p.m.
North Shore Memorial Park
235 Schnapper Rock Road
Auckland
Irene Lillian CUNNINGHAM

CUNNINGHAM, Irene Lillian. Sadly passed away on Thursday 14th November 2019 aged 93. Wife of the late husband Maurice Henry Cunningham. Treasured Mother and Mother In law to Janne and Paul, Paul and Cassandra. Loved Grandma to Anna and Xing, James and Millie, Chantelle and Ashleigh. Great Grandmother to Harper and Aria. A special thank you for the personal kindness and comfort shown by the nurses and staff at Monterey Summerset Care Centre Hobsonville. A service will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Auckland on Friday 22 November at 1pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2019
