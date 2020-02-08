Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Tauranga Park
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene GECK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Joy GECK

Add a Memory
Irene Joy GECK Notice
GECK, Irene Joy. Irene passed away peacefully at Waipuna Hospice on Monday 3rd February 2020, surrounded by family, aged 75years. Wonderful wife of Graham for 56 years. Dearly loved mother of Jennifer, Annette, Pauline, Wendy, Peter, David and Adam. Loved grandmother to Pam, Kassandra, Adriana, Amber, Luke, Lee, Rebecca, Kris, Cody, Dylan Jordan, Nathan, Emma, Paige, Matthew, Archer and Jack. Great grandmother to Chloe, Tamanui, Zaylen, Justin, Kailani, Nicole, Reearn, Lanelle, Deziyah, Azaria, Madison, K-Leigh, Leighton, Amelia, Teegan, Charlotte, Harry, Bjorn, Eastyn, Tutere and Mya. A service for Irene will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Tuesday 11th February at 2:00pm. All communications to the Geck Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -