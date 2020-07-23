|
DRAKE, Irene Hine Rangi (nee Pamatatau). Passed away Monday 20 July 2020, aged 88 years at Auckland Hospital (many thanks to the wonderful staff and also the kind care from Little Sisters of the Poor). Adored wife of the late David and treasured mother to David, Chris and Angela. Magnificent grandmother to Grace, James, and Sebastian. Irene is the last of her wonderful eight brothers and sisters from Niue, and extended family in Samoa. A highly regarded Matua who will be sadly missed by all in her wider magafaoa, family. Tofa soifua Mum, say hello to Dad from us. A funeral service to celebrate Irene's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church Ponsonby, 284 Ponsonby Road, Auckland, at 10am on Friday 24 July 2020 followed by afternoon tea for all at the church lounge. We will then follow Irene on her final journey to the Purewa Crematorium, Meadowbank at 3pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2020