Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
10:00 a.m.
All Saints Anglican Church
284 Ponsonby Road,
Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene DRAKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Hine Rangi (Pamatatau) DRAKE

Add a Memory
Irene Hine Rangi (Pamatatau) DRAKE Notice
DRAKE, Irene Hine Rangi (nee Pamatatau). Passed away Monday 20 July 2020, aged 88 years at Auckland Hospital (many thanks to the wonderful staff and also the kind care from Little Sisters of the Poor). Adored wife of the late David and treasured mother to David, Chris and Angela. Magnificent grandmother to Grace, James, and Sebastian. Irene is the last of her wonderful eight brothers and sisters from Niue, and extended family in Samoa. A highly regarded Matua who will be sadly missed by all in her wider magafaoa, family. Tofa soifua Mum, say hello to Dad from us. A funeral service to celebrate Irene's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church Ponsonby, 284 Ponsonby Road, Auckland, at 10am on Friday 24 July 2020 followed by afternoon tea for all at the church lounge. We will then follow Irene on her final journey to the Purewa Crematorium, Meadowbank at 3pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -