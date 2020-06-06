Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
0800 862 273
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene PATTERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Helen (Tasker) PATTERSON


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Irene Helen (Tasker) PATTERSON Notice
PATTERSON, Irene Helen (nee Tasker). 17 February 1936 - 30 May 2020. Peacefully at Kenwyn Rest Home and Hospital, Te Aroha, aged 84. Loved wife of the late Brian, and loved mother of Mark, Ross and Keith and loved mother-in-law of Helena and Jan. Loved Grandma to Daniel, Alex and Gerard. A loved sister to John, Fred (deceased), Patty, Julie (deceased), Rosalie and David. Due to the current situation, the date of the service is to be announced, as soon as we are able to have family and friends with us. The service will be streamed online. Contact Ross on 07-855-8457 for more details. Broadway Funeral Home, Matamata. FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -