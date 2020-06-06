|
PATTERSON, Irene Helen (nee Tasker). 17 February 1936 - 30 May 2020. Peacefully at Kenwyn Rest Home and Hospital, Te Aroha, aged 84. Loved wife of the late Brian, and loved mother of Mark, Ross and Keith and loved mother-in-law of Helena and Jan. Loved Grandma to Daniel, Alex and Gerard. A loved sister to John, Fred (deceased), Patty, Julie (deceased), Rosalie and David. Due to the current situation, the date of the service is to be announced, as soon as we are able to have family and friends with us. The service will be streamed online. Contact Ross on 07-855-8457 for more details. Broadway Funeral Home, Matamata. FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020