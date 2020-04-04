|
|
|
KINGWILL, Irene Frances. Passed away on 29 March 2020, after a battle with cancer and heart failure, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of Roy (deceased). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kym and Jane, Carne and John, and Denise and Larry. Much loved grandmother of Stevie and Elle, Roy and Hayley, and their respective partners. Much cherished sister of Joan, and her family. Loved and respected relative, and friend, of all those who knew her. Mum will be cremated, as her wishes, and a small private gathering will take place for her at a later date for her family, relatives and friends. Mum, you will be missed, but you will live on in our memories and hearts. We are so pleased you can finally be at peace. We will love you forever.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020