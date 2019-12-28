|
|
|
BAKER, Irene Frances. Peacefully on 25 December 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bert. Much loved and treasured mother of Jocelyn and Dennis, Priscilla and Andrew, Brian and Christine, Mark and Hong, Lawrence and Christine, Wendy and Andrew. Cherished Nana of her 18 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A celebration of Irene's life will be held at River Valley Baptist Church, 1 Fordyce Road, Parakai on Monday 30 December 2019 at 11am. Followed by a burial at Kumeu Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 28, 2019