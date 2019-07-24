|
MAY, Irene Ethna. On July 22nd 2019 peacefully at Middlemore Hospital surrounded by her family, aged 88 years, late of Wanganui. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan, Loved mother and mother in law of Janice and the late Bruce Tremaine, Gary and Vesta, and the late Kelvin. Loved nana of Megan, Paddy, David and Dean. Great nana of Finley and Alice and much loved sister of Kay Riddell. Re-united with all her loved ones. In accordance with Irene's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019