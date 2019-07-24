Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene MAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Ethna MAY

Add a Memory
Irene Ethna MAY Notice
MAY, Irene Ethna. On July 22nd 2019 peacefully at Middlemore Hospital surrounded by her family, aged 88 years, late of Wanganui. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan, Loved mother and mother in law of Janice and the late Bruce Tremaine, Gary and Vesta, and the late Kelvin. Loved nana of Megan, Paddy, David and Dean. Great nana of Finley and Alice and much loved sister of Kay Riddell. Re-united with all her loved ones. In accordance with Irene's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.