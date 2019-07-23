|
|
|
HARRIS, Irene Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in her 91st year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Rob. Cherished mother of Ian and Debbie, Paula and Neville Cronin, Dianne and Owyn Fenner, and Gillian Hull. Treasured Grandma of Lauren, Candice, Krystal and the late Madison; Teresa and Brendon; John and Yvette; Therese, Matthew and Rachael. Adored Great Grandmother. A service to celebrate Irene's life will be held at All Saints Church, Howick, on Thursday 25th July at 11.30 am. State of Grace East 09-527-0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 23 to July 24, 2019