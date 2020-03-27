|
PEAK, Irene Christine (nee Harris) Q.S.M. On Wednesday 25 March 2020 Christine passed peacefully away at Harbour Hospice aged 76 years. Much loved wife of Brian for 52 years and dear mum of Rowan and Glenn, Lindsay and Rachel. Alison and Steve. Adored Nana of Jackson, Fergus, Lucy, William and Maxwell. She lived her life for others, giving, teaching, serving and inspiring. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Communications to [email protected] In lieu of flowers donations to hospice would be appreciated, P.O. Box 331129 Takapuna. Always loving, always loved and forever in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020