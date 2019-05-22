|
WILLIAMSON, Irene Beryl (Beryl). Passed away peacefully on 20 May 2019 in her 91st year. Loved wife of Jim for 68 years, mother of Trish, grand mother of Robert and Tessa, and Kathryn and Mat, great grandmother of Nola and Phoebe and friend of Don and Ken. Thanks to the staff of Eversleigh Hospital for their tender care. Loved always. A service for Beryl will be held at Holy Trinity Church 20 Church St, Devonport, on Friday 24 May at 11am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 22 to May 23, 2019
