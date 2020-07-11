Home

Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
OWENS, Irene Ann (Irene). Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 4th July 2020 and now at rest after a great fight and battle against illness that life threw at her. Dearly loved wife, best friend and soul mate of John for 58 wonderful years. Dearly loved mother of Stephen, Alan and Cath and Chris. Adored sister to Bob and Lynette. Much loved Nana Yellow of Daniel, Georgia, and Ashleigh. Great Nanna to Sonny and Leo. Your strength and positivity will live on in each one of us and you will be sorely missed. A celebration of Irene's life will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, on Saturday 18th July at 11:00am, followed by a private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020
