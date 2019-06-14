SISSONS, Irene Alice May (nee McLaughlan). On Thursday, 13th June 2019 peacefully, with her family by her side. at Maygrove Village Hospital. Aged 97 years. Eldest daughter of the late Alexander and Alice McLaughlan. Sister of Barry and the late Dulcie, Alan, Keith and Ross. Loved wife of the late John (Jack). Mum of Mervyn, Ian and Lyn. Nana of Mark and Nicholas. Nannan of Mikaela and Austin. Great nana of Annika and dear friend of Jeanette. A service to celebrate Irene's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Red Beach on Monday, the 17th of June 2019 at 2:00 PM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Our grateful thanks to the wonderful staff of Maygrove Village Hospital and Crossley Court for their loving care. All communications to "The Sissons Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 14, 2019