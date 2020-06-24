Home

Irena (Kirch) TIMMERMANS

Irena (Kirch) TIMMERMANS Notice
TIMMERMANS, Irena (nee Kirch). Passed away on 19th June 2020 surrounded by her family. Aged 83. Dearly loved wife of the late Math. Loving mother and mother in law of Tania and Scott, Stephen and Diana. Loving Omi of Celine, Blake, Luka and Matea. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Star of the Sea, 24 Picton Road, Howick on Friday 26th June 2020 at 11am. Followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to NZ Red Cross www.redcross.org.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2020
